Felix Afena-Gyan out of Roma squad for Spezia clash

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has been ruled out of AS Roma's Serie A clash with Spezia because of a bruised hip.

The attacker is believed to have sustained the injury in training and did not make Jose Mourinho's squad for the trip.



Afena-Gyan was in action last weekend in the 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona, playing 62 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico.



It was the 12th league appearance for the 19-year-old whose career is fast progressing under the tutelage of the renowned Mourinho.

Afena-Gyan got promoted to the first team earlier this season and was registered for Europa Conference League knockout stage in January.



He has scored two good goals and although the goals have dried up lately his work rate remains impressive.



Meanwhile, his compatriot Emmanuel Gyasi will most likely start for Spezia. The 28-year-old has registered four goals and will hope to find the net again if he starts.