Felix Afena-Gyan reacts to AS Roma's defeat to AC Milan

Roma striker, Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan has expressed disappointment in AS Roma's defeat to AC Milan in the Serie A on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The 18-year-old sensation made his second appearance with the senior team, following his impressive display against Cagliari on his debut, after coming on to replace Henrik Mikhitaryan in the 46th minute.



Roma lost the game 2-1 at home, after a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired performance ended Jose Mourinho 43 home games unbeaten run.



"Difficult game last night. Thanks to the fans for their amazing support. We will bounce back," Gyan wrote on Twitter after the game.



The capital-based club have been in a purple-patch form and had to rely on the Ghanaian teen for inspiration in their comeback win against Cagliari.



Afena-Gyan, who has been in devastating form in the primaveira will be hoping to get his first senior team goal when they hosts Norwegian side Bodo Glimt in Europe on Thursday.