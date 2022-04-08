0
Felix Afena-Gyan reacts to playing for AS Roma and Black Stars

Felix Afena Gyan As Roma November 21 2021 Rfx2zdcypd7x15ggbti44whdd Felix Afena-Gyan

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan has opened up on playing for Italian giants AS Roma and the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 19-year-old who was promoted to the senior team at Roma after a superb brace against Genoa last year made his debut for the Black Stars during the World Cup play-off against Nigeria.

He featured in both legs as Ghana booked a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar later this year.

Gyan made a good account of himself in his debut appearance for the West African powerhouse.

According to him, playing for one of the biggest clubs in Italy and the national team is good for his growth.

“It’s good for my growth to be playing here [in Roma] and to be playing for my national team. I have really positive feelings

“It’s hard to play on artificial pitches. You have to have a strong mentality – we will do our best to adapt”, he said ahead of Bodo/Glimpt game.

He has scored 2 goals in 14 games since gaining promotion to the senior team at Roma.

