Felix Afena Gyan's former team begins season with socks donated by Roma attacker

Eur Africa players

Eur Africa, the former club of Felix Afena-Gyan used socks donated by the AS Roma teenager this week when the team commenced their campaign in the Ghana Division 2 season.

Afena-Gyan, 19, despite leaving Eur Africa holds the club dearly to his heart. As a result, he still keeps in touch and has managed to get the team socks of his club in Italy.



To show appreciation, the club on Wednesday used the socks when they faced off with Final Whistle in the Ghanaian lower division.



In a post on Twitter sharing the match photo, Felix Afena-Gyan saw the players of Eur Africa in the AS Roma socks and immediately commented ‘Come On Boys’ to inspire the team to fight for a win.



