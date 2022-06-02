Felix Afena-Gyan scores first Ghana goal in Madagascar win

Felix Afena-Gyan

AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan finally broke his Ghana duck as he scored his first goal for Ghana in the 3-0 win over Madagascar in the opening game of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana finally got the opener in the 54th minute after some good work from Dennis Odoi on the right flank with a great run before squaring to Afena-Gyan but Andre Ayew missed the ball as he tried a back flick but Kudus Mohammed was waiting as he struck into the roof of the net.



Ghana made it 2-0 from the resulting corner kick in the 56th minute as a short corner routine was flicked home by Felix Afena-Gyan for his first Ghana goal since making his debut in March against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs.



The 19 year old striker came to prominence in November last year when he scored a brace for AS Roma from the bench in their win against Genoa in the Italian Serie A.



Since then he has been in and out of the Roma first team with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

He joined AS Roma last year and in October was promoted to the first team after scoring for fun for the Primavera side.



Since his brace he has failed to start any match but mostly comes on from the bench.



Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



