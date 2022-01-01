Felix Afena-Gyan sends heartwarming New Year's message to fans

AS Roma striker, Felix Afena-Gyan and his coach, Jose Mourinho

Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan has sent a heartwarming message to his fans, friends, and family as the world marks a new year.

The AS Roma star, who had an amazing 2021 is hoping for a much better 2022.



“May the new year turn your dreams into reality and your efforts into success. Happy New Year to all," he wrote on Instagram.



Afena-Gyan broke into the AS Roma first team after impressing with the Primavera side.



He made his debut as a second-half substitute in the match against Cagliari in November 2021.

The 18-year-old had to wait till his third game to net his debut goal for the Italian giants. scoring a double in the winner against Genoa.



He has since made five appearances with the senior team, earning him a Black Stars call-up.



However, Afena-Gyan has declined the invite and will miss the Nations Cup in Cameroon this month.



