Felix Afena Gyan set for Salernitana loan move - Italian transfer expert report

Felix Afena Gyan AS Roma AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan could join Serie A side, Salernitana on loan, according to Italian transfer journalist Nicolò Schira.

Schira has reported that Salernitana have opened talks with Roma as they seek to acquire the service of Gyan for the new Italian Serie A season.

The negotiations are said to be in the early stages.

"#Salernitana have opened talks with #ASRoma to try to sign Felix #AfenaGyan on loan. #transfers," Schira tweeted.

The Salerno-based club becomes the third club to propose a loan move for Afena-Gyan after Sassuolo and Crystal Palace.

It appears that Crystal Palace's move has fallen through unlike Sassuolo who are hopeful of signing the Ghanaian to replace their outgone main-man Gianluca Scamacca.

Afena-Gyan could have limited playing time at Roma this season due to the signing of Argentine forward Paolo Dybala, who is hoping to form a dangerous attacking trio with Nicola Zaniolo and Tammy Abraham. Whereas, Eldor Shomurodov, Stephan El Shaarawy, Nicola Zalewski and Gyan serve as back-up.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
