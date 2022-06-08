0
Felix Afena-Gyan set to join Serie A returnees Lecce on loan

Black Stars forward Felix Afena-Gyan will be joining newly promoted Serie A side Lecce on loan in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old, who had a breakthrough campaign with AS Roma in the just ended season, will spend next season at Lecce.

Afena-Gyan enjoyed a decent campaign with the Rome-based club but struggled to get more play time due to competition from Roma's best player last season, Tammy Abraham.

The move to Lecce is expected to get him more play time and experience as he remains in manager Jose Mourinho's plans.

It also gives the youngster the opportunity to build his confidence ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Afena-Gyan scored two goals in 17 Serie A appearances last season, and won the UEFA Conference League title with AS Roma.

He was also a key member of Ghana's World Cup qualifying team, featuring in the games against Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

The teen sensation netted his first international goal for Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.

He is with the national team in Japan for the Kirin Cup tournament.

