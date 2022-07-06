Felix Afena-Gyan signs long-term contract with AS Roma

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan (R)

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has signed a long-term contract with Italian giants AS Roma ahead of the 2022/2022 European football season.



Felix Afena-Gyan has put pen to paper to commit his future at the Stadio Olimpico till the Sumer of 2026, thus, signing a four-year contract extension.



The Ghana international made 22 appearances for the Giallorossi since making his senior debut in the 2021/2022 season under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho and scored two goals.

“I am really pleased to have signed this contract. Ever since I arrived at this club, my aim was to reach the first team and since I did that, my life has changed a lot.”



“Now, I need to just concentrate on continuing to improve. I am motivated to start the new season in the best possible way,” Afena-Gyan said.



Felix Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut as AS Roma player in the FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March.



