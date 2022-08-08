Felix Afena-Gyan still on Sassuolo’s radar

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan is still on the radar of Sassuolo ahead of the new season.

The Black Stars striker has been linked with a move away from AS Roma this summer due to lack of playing time.



It is said that Sassuolo and other clubs have been in contact with Roma over a possible move for the Ghanaian forward.



Sassuolo seems to be ready to invest the 20 million requested by Inter for Andre Pinamonti. They have also identified some players including Afena Gyan to provide cover for injured Hamed Traorè

Footballghana.com understands Roma will only allow the enterprising forward to leave on loan and not on a permanent basis considering his potential.



Afena-Gyan will most likely consider a move away from Roma this summer in search of playing due to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.