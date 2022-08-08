0
Menu
Sports

Felix Afena-Gyan still on Sassuolo’s radar

Felix Afena Gyan AS Roma Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan is still on the radar of Sassuolo ahead of the new season.

The Black Stars striker has been linked with a move away from AS Roma this summer due to lack of playing time.

It is said that Sassuolo and other clubs have been in contact with Roma over a possible move for the Ghanaian forward.

Sassuolo seems to be ready to invest the 20 million requested by Inter for Andre Pinamonti. They have also identified some players including Afena Gyan to provide cover for injured Hamed Traorè

Footballghana.com understands Roma will only allow the enterprising forward to leave on loan and not on a permanent basis considering his potential.

Afena-Gyan will most likely consider a move away from Roma this summer in search of playing due to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii attacked by alleged assassins