Felix Afena-Gyan tests positive for COVID-19 - Roma Statement

Wed, 1 Dec 2021 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s wonder kid with AS Roma In Italy Felix Afena-Gyan has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was announced in a post shared on his club’s official social media handles.

The club’s official statement said the player has been vaccinated and is doing fine.

However, he has begun self-isolating at home.

Afena-Gyan gained popularity after coming on in the dying embers of AS Roma game against Genoa and scoring two late goals.

The Club’s statement read:

"The club can confirm that, following the latest round of molecular testing involving the first team squad, forward Felix Afena-Gyan has returned a positive test for COVID-19.

"The relevant health authorities have immediately been informed.

"The player, who has been vaccinated, is doing fine and has now begun isolating at home."

