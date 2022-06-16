Felix Afena-Gyan to leave Roma for Sassuolo

Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan will leave AS Roma next season for good as Sassuolo is likely to be his next destination.

The 19-year-old forward could start again from Sassuolo, as has happened for many young talents who came out of the Roma youth system.



After a first positive impact with the Giallorossi shirt with a wonderful debut complete with a brace in Marassi against Genoa, the performance of the Ghanaian has gradually declined.



According to Corriere dello Sport, Sassuolo is likely to take the player off the hands of AS Roma but Sassuolo does not sign players on loan only on a permanent basis.



General Manager of AS Roma, Tiago Pinto has put Felix Afena Gyan on the list of players due for outright transfer.

He was linked with a move to the newly-promoted side Lecce but Sassuolo and Salernitana are looking to sign the Ghanaian prodigy.



The young striker scored two goals in 17 Serie A appearances last season and won the UEFA Conference League title with AS Roma.



Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



He scored his first-ever Ghana goal last week in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.