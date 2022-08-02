0
Felix Afena-Gyan to stay at AS Roma ahead of new season

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Felix Afena-Gyan will stay at AS Roma ahead of the new season, Footballghana.com can report.

The Black Stars striker was linked with a move away from the Giallorossi this summer due to lack of playing time.

But it is said Roma have decided to keep the Ghanaian attacker ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Reacting to his stay, Afena-Gyan indicated he still has a lot to learn under Jose Mourinho whom he sees as a father.

"I'm still young, I still have many years of career ahead, I still have a lot to learn, especially from the coach. it's not a problem for me, I'm sure my time will come and I'll have to take the opportunity. Mourinho? For me he's like a father and parents have to be obeyed. Dybala? Surely it's a great pleasure for me to share the locker room with a big player like Dybala, it's a pleasure to be able to talk to him and train with him”.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene after making his AS Roma senior debut in a game against Cagliari in November. He followed up with a man of the match display, after netting a brace against Genoa.

The young striker scored two goals in 17 Serie A appearances last season and won the UEFA Conference League title with AS Roma.

Afena-Gyan made his Black Stars debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

He scored his first-ever Ghana goal last week in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.

