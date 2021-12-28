Felix Afena-Gyan turns down Black Stars AFCON call up

AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan

AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has turned down a call up to play for the Black Stars for the African Cup of Nations tournament which will commence next month in Cameroon.

Afena-Gyan was named in the 30 man provisional Black Stars squad for the African Cup of Nations tournament but just as he did the last time has now turned down the invitation.



According to our sources, the budding talent has decided to stay with AS Roma and fight for a place in the first team instead of playing for Ghana at the AFCON.



He was invited for Ghana's last two matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia and South Africa citing reasons that he was not ready for the tournament.



Head coach of the Black Stars Milovan Rajevac handed an invitation to AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan for the double header game against Ethiopia and South Africa but the youngster did not show up.

Agent of AS Roma young striker Felix Afena-Gyan, Oliver Arthur has ruled out his client playing in the African Cup of Nations as he thinks he is too young and needs to mature as a player in a recent interview.



According Arthur, the player needs to be afforded time to develop and stand on his feet at AS Roma before he can start playing for Ghana.



“For AFCON, I can’t say he is ready now, AFCON is for two months and it’s a long time.



“I think we need to see the progress and how it goes. All I’m saying is that the boy needs a little bit of development before he will be fully ready for the national team,” Oliver Arthur told Joy FM.