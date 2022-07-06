Felix Afena-Gyan welcomes 'competitor' Inaki Williams to the Black Stars

Black Stars duo, Felix Afena-Gyan and Inaki Williams

Ghanaians elated with nationality switch of Inaki Williams

Kurt Okraku meets father of Tariq Lamptey



Black Stars beef up squad ahead of World Cup



AS Roma striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has become the second player to welcome Inaki Williams to the Black Stars after the Spanish-born forward confirmed his switch to Ghana.



Inaki Williams in a Twitter post on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, confirmed that he is now open to playing for the Black Stars after completing his nationality switch from Spain to Ghana.



"Every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future which leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect and love.

"They have taught me to embrace life. In that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual."



"That's why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana which means so much to me and my family. I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us because Ghana has played a significant part of becoming who I am as a person, as a son, and as a brother.



"Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I'm one of the Black Stars,” Inaki Williams said in a video.



Felix Afena-Gyan retweeted Inaki's video with fire emojis and a Ghana flag after Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew had earlier welcomed his 'brother' home.



Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah are also available for selection after committing their national team career to Ghana.

Welcome home brother ???????????????????? https://t.co/blsPpN7GbF — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) July 5, 2022

