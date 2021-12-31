Felix Afena-Gyan wins AS Roma fans Goal of the Year award

AS Roma striker, Felix Afena-Gyan

AS Roma teen Felix Afena-Gyan has won the club's fans Goal of the Year for 2021.

His wonder strike against Genoa last month was adjudged by as Roma's best goal at the Socios End of Year awards on Wednesday.



It was his second goal for the Italian giants having netted his first in the same match after coming off the bench with less than 20 minutes to play.



That impressive performance established him as a first-team player as he currently trains with Jose Mourinho's side despite being registered for the U19 league.



Afena-Gyan rejected a call-up to the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.