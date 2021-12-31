Felix Afena-Gyan wins AS Roma fans Goal of the Year award

AS Roma teen Felix Afena-Gyan has won the club's fans Goal of the Year for 2021.
His wonder strike against Genoa last month was adjudged by as Roma's best goal at the Socios End of Year awards on Wednesday.
It was his second goal for the Italian giants having netted his first in the same match after coming off the bench with less than 20 minutes to play.
That impressive performance established him as a first-team player as he currently trains with Jose Mourinho's side despite being registered for the U19 league.
Afena-Gyan rejected a call-up to the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
????️ @Socios End of Year Awards ????️— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 29, 2021
⚽️ Goal of 2021 ⚽️️
Congratulations to Felix Afena-Gyan, after his strike against Genoa won our fan vote! ????#ASRoma | @ohenegyanfelix9 pic.twitter.com/kbc9VibzbI
