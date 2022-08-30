0
Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan bids Roma farewell ahead of Cremonese move

Aaf2ca2bd7ce4160 Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian teen sensation Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan, has sent a heartwarming message to AS Roma ahead of his move to Italy newly-promoted side, Cremonese.

The youngster had his breakthrough at Roma in 2021 after excelling for the youth team before he was promoted to the first team by Jose Mourinho.

He was part of the Red and Yellows team that won the maiden edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

He is one of the most important players that helped Ghana to book a place in the next FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this by eliminating the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Afena-Gyan had his medicals over the weekend of the completion of the deal.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian versatile forward scored two goals in 17 matches in the 2021-22 Italian Serie A.

