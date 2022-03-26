26
Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan gives Ghana a tip of an iceberg display, shows he could be new 'Asamoah Gyan'

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

New wonder-kid for Ghana Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan made his debut in Black Stars goalless stalemate against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday evening.

He gave Ghanaians a tip of an iceberg display in the crucial Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Friday evening at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The 19-year-old dazzled on his Ghana debut with an eye-catching performance against African giant, Nigeria in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He lasted over 80 minutes and was substituted after a cramp late on in the game he played so well for the Stars.

He had an early chance to make a great impact on his debut but inexperience caused him as he was unable to run over his opponents.

Ohene-Gyan set up Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to unleash a pile driver from just outside the box which was saved by the Nigeria goalkeeper.

He was one of the most important players on the field as he constantly gave the Nigerian defence problems with his pace.

The game ended goalless and Ghana will travel to Abuja to face Nigeria in Tuesday for a place in the next FIFA World Cup.

