'Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan is the best talent in Ghana' – Italian consul to Ghana

Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan with Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Italian consul to Ghana Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone says AS Roma wonder-kid Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan is Ghana’s best talent.

The Italian consul to Ghana Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone recently called for AS Roma and Asante Kotoko to play a friendly game after the Porcupine Warriors won the Ghana Premier League title.

According to him, the 19-year-old Ghanaian versatile forward is the best talent for the 2021-22 season after his breakthrough season in Italy.

“FelixAfenaGyan Ghana’s best talent for the 21/22 season Just my Son ❤️ #CalcioTradeBall2022”, he Tweeted.

Afena Ohene-Gyan scored two goals in 17 league matches for the UEFA Europa Conference League winners and helped Ghana qualify for the 2022 World Cup tournament.

