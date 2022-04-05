Felix Annan eyes Black Stars return

Former Asante Kotoko Felix Annan

Former Asante Kotoko Felix Annan has eyed a return to the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

Annan, who parted ways with the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana premier League campaign currently plies his trade with American side Maryland Bobcats FC.



The enterprising goalkeeper after leaving Kotoko stayed out of action for some time before joining the American club.



Having returned to action, the former WAFA shot-stopper has set his sights on returning to the national team.



“I understand because sometimes ago I was earning a call-up every time but little changes happened because I was not having enough playing time.”

“I was out for a while. It is my dream to work very hard and get back to the Black Stars. For now, I thank God that is back and playing again. I will just do my best and if the time comes, I will be happy to come when they see that I am doing a great job. I am very ready to come back and serve the nation of Ghana.”



The 27-year-old was part of the Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad.



He has been capped three times for the Black Stars since his debut against Namibia in a friendly which Ghana lost 1-0 to Namibia.