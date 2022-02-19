Felix Annan hails Sulley Muntari for joining Hearts of Oak

Sulley Muntari joins Accra Hearts of Oak

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Felix Annan, is happy that former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari has rejoined the Ghana Premier League to play for Accra Hearts of Oak.



A happy Felix Annan stated that the signing of Sulley Muntari will be a major boost for Accra Hearts of Oak and the Ghana Premier League.



Sully Muntari joined Accra Hearts of Oak after signing a one year contract with the Phobians and the Black Stars goalkeeper has hailed the former Inter Milan midfielder for taking that decision despite the fact that he will play in the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko.

“Sulley’s signing is very huge for Hearts of Oak because we all grew up watching him play in the Black Stars and Europe. He is a big inspiration and brings a lot to the Hearts of Oak team and the league in general. I’m happy that he has joined and I know that he is going to bring his experience onboard and I think that it's a good signing for them,” Felix Annan told Kumasi-based Akoma FM in an interview.



He also urged his former teammates to put the 2020/2021 defeat to Hearts of Oak behind them as they prepare for the Super Clash on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“I don’t want them to think about last season defeat because that is past and gone. They should forget about that and focus on their current form because thinking about last season brings unnecessary pressure on them. They have a good form this season and they should focus on that and win the game,” Felix Annan added.



Sully Muntari has played two games since joining Hearts of Oak and will be hoping to make his third appearance for the Phobians against Asante Kotoko on Sunday.



