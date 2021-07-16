Felix Annan is the best goalkeeper in Ghana Premier League - Manager

Goalkeeper Felix Annan

Philemon Baiden, manager of Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan has insisted his client is the best goalkeeper in the Ghana Premier League despite his limited game time at the club.

The enterprising goalkeeper has endured a difficult 2020/21 season. He has struggled for game time under Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto having being relegated to a third choice goalie to Razak Abalora and Kwame Baah this season.



Despite having a torrid campaign, his manager insists the latter is still the best goalkeeper in the local scene.



‘There’s no goalkeeper in our local league who can compete with Felix Annan, He is the best goalkeeper in the country,’ he told Ash FM.



He has therefore reiterated the player desire to travel abroad next season.

“The target for Felix Annan now is to play abroad and we are patiently waiting for the season to end so we make a decision”



“Felix Annan still have a contract with Kotoko until December and until then he is still a Kotoko player.



“I won’t write off Felix playing for Accra Hearts of Oak but time will tell,” he concluded.