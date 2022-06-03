0
Felix Annan joins Asante Kotoko to celebrate Ghana Premier League title

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League

Yaw Annor equals Etouga's 20-goal tally with three games to end the season

Asante Kotoko crowned GPL champions after a draw with Ashantigold

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan, has joined the Porcupine Warriors to celebrate their victory in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

Asante Kotoko were declared champions with three games to end the season after their 1-1 draw against Ashantigold in the outstanding matchday 29 game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Obuasi.

This will be Asante Kotoko's first Ghana Premier League title in 7 years after winning it in the 2012/2013 season under Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

Felix Annan joined the team to celebrate their first league trophy in 7 years via a video phone call from his base in the United States of America, and the fans loved it.

Though the Black Stars goalkeeper couldn't win the Ghana Premier League during his stint with the club, he was happy that his former teammates were able to do it.

Watch the celebrations in the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
