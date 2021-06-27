Felix Gyan scores twice as AS Roma U18 thrash Atalanta to reach championship final

AS Roma striker, Felix Afena Gyan

AS Roma striker Felix Afena Gyan scored twice in his side's 6-0 win over Atalanta on Saturday in the semi-final of the Italian U18 Youth Championship.

Gyan shot Roma into the lead in the 20th minute when midfielder Ricardo Paganoo squared a ball to him at the edge of the box.



He teed himself with a great first touch before hit the ball into the net at the near post.



The home side went into the break with a two goal advantage after Claudio Cassano made it two-nil.



Gyan registered his brace on 67 minutes to make it 4-0 for Roma after Cassano had scored the third.

Later, a brace from Simone Modugno ensured Roma secured qualification to the final as they await either Genoa or Inter.



Gyan was invited to be part of AS Roma's U18 over the weekend after his exploits in the just ended Primavera season where he scored 4 goals and provided two assists in 14 games for the U19 side.



The 18-year-old is expected to be part of Jose Mourinho's squad for next season's Serie A.