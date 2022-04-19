Felix Magath allows KP Boateng to choose his own role in win over Augsburg

KP Boateng

Ghana and Hertha Berlin forward KP Boateng over the weekend proved that age is just a number as he helped his relegation threatened side defeat struggling Augsburg.

It was their first away win in 6 months for Hertha Berlin and also under new coach Felix Magath.



The 35 year old forward has rarely featured for his side due to niggling injuries but over the weekend played 69 minutes for his side in their 1-0 win at the WWK Arena.



It was his first start for Hertha Berlin since last playing in October 2021 due to injury concerns.



"The coach said he needed me," said Boateng after Hertha's first away win in six months to Sky and revealed that he was even allowed to choose his position. He chose "the ten", i.e. the playmaker role - and delivered.

"I did it quite well. It didn't look like a player who was already done." After the criticism following the derby debacle last week against Union Berlin, the success in Augsburg was also very important mentally, said Boateng.



"Now we have a week to prepare for the next final ." In the next few games, the Berliners will face the two direct relegation rivals VfB Stuttgart and Arminia Bielefeld.



As a result, Hertha trainer Felix Magath described the victory over Augsburg, who are now only three points away, as "vital".



The coach raved about a "great fighting performance" and praised the unity of the team. And Boateng? "He's a great player and was very important," said Magath. "But I don't want to single anyone out today."