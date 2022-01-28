Female footballer banned one year for beating referee

Goalkeeper Selina Abalansa punch referee after conceding a goal

Video captures goalkeeper beating referee



Selina Abalansa fined GH₵500 cedis



The Ghana Football Association has handed a one-year ban to Soccer Intellectuals goalkeeper, Amusilie Selina Abalansa for physically assaulting a referee in a football match on November 29, 2021.



Selina Abalansa was charged for breach of Article 11(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 in respect to Physical abuse of Referee Cynthia Anafo.



She was also charged for a breach of Article 12(1)i of the GFA Disciplinary Code for unsporting behaviour towards a match official, 12(1)j of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 in respect to intimidation of a match official and Article 12(1)k of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 in respect to physical assault of a match official.

In a written statement of defence, the goalkeeper pleaded guilty to all charges against her. She admitted that her actions were unsportsman-like and unwarranted. She however pleaded for mitigation.



For her punishment, GFA Disciplinary Committee ruled that “Selina Abalansa is suspended with immediate effect for a period of one (1) year or until the second registration window of the 2022/23 football season (whichever comes first) and charged her to “a fine of GHc500” and also cautioned her “that any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.”



What happened



During the Women’s Super-Cup game played at the Madina AstroTurf Park between Soccer Intellectuals and Prison Ladies, Selina Abalansa physically assaulted referee Cynthia Anaful after conceding a second goal in the game.



The incident was captured in a viral video where Selina Abalansa, the Soccer Intellectuals goalkeeper was seen rushing to the referee and punching her to the ground seconds after Prison Ladies scored the second goal.

It took some players and the security officials at the match venue quickly stepped in to separate the two as the goalkeeper was on top of the referee.



