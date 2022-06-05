Female footballer quits to become a mechanic and vulcanizer

Hannah is the fourth of five children.

Source: SVTV Africa

Hannah Amako is an auto-mechanic and vulcanizer who quit her football dream because of an injury.

According to Hannah, she was operated on, and had to find another means of survival.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Hannah mentioned that she could not further her education after her father’s death.



After her football career was cut short, she chose to become a mechanic and began learning on the job.



“I was the only female at the shop. Some of the guys discouraged me, but the others also encouraged me. I learnt on the job for three years before getting a job here. I can fix petrol cars especially underworks. I change oil, alignment, change tires, balancing, etc.”

Hannah mentioned that many people dissuade her while others mock her because of her job, but she is not disheartened.



“Someone told me that my colleagues are cooking for their husbands, and asked what I am doing here. But I don’t mind because I’m focused on my aim,” she said on Daily Hustle Ghana.



Hannah is the fourth of five children. She added that her mother is very proud of her work. Moreover, Hannah mentioned that she hopes to establish her workshop soon.



Miss Amako advised young ladies to bring out their talents to the world. She believes that it will attract all the help they need to succeed.