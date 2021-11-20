Fenerbache interested in Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah

Yaw Yeboah

Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah has emerged as a subject of interest for Turkish giants Fenerbache, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Turkish club are preparing a mouthwatering deal for the Wisla Krakow star ahead of the January transfer window.



GHANASoccernet.com can reveal talks have started between the representatives of the player and the Istanbul based club.



Yaw Yeboah's stakes have risen since scoring a magical goal for Wisla Krakow in a league game against Gornik, earning him plaudits around the world.



His outstanding display earned a Player of the month in August and seems to be interested in a move to one of the top leagues in Europe.

Meanwhile, Wisla are set to replace the former Manchester City player with compatriot Kwadwo Asamoah of Latvian side Spartak Jurmala.



Asamoah has been in top form since joining Spartak Jurmala, where he has scored three goals and provided three assists in 22 matches.



He is currently on a four year deal after signing for the club in 2020 from Ghana Premier League outfit Bechem United.