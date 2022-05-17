Finally!!! Kwaku Frimpong ‘de asɛm aba’ Ashantigold SC

When musician Black Sheriff released his hit song ‘Second Sermon’ little did anyone know that sooner than later, the president of Ashantigold SC, Kwaku Frimpong was going plunge the club into trouble as the song denotes.

A hook in the song ‘Kwaku Frimpong de asɛm bɛba’ translates as Kwaku Frimpong will bring trouble but this was not the trouble Ashgold supporters expected when they handed their club to their current president Kwaku Frimpong in 2018.



Kwaku Frimpong, a herbalist by profession loved the song ‘Second Sermon’ and jammed to it during one of Ashantigold’s matches at the Len Clay Stadium.



Although his club was under investigation for match manipulation in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, the Ashgold president, Kwaku Frimpong had little to worry about as Nigerian singer, 1da Banton puts it ‘Problem e no dey finish, make you try dey enjoy’ [problems don’t seize, try and enjoy].



However, the enjoyment came to an end on Monday May 16, 2022 when the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association served Kwaku Frimpong with a ten-year ban from all football-related activities and a fine of GH₵100,000 after he was found guilty of match manipulation.



Ashantigold SC were also demoted from the Ghana Premier League to the Division Two League with a number of players banned for 2 years and more.

The said match manipulation saw Ashantigold thrash Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



With the current state that Ashantigold finds itself, its now wise to say that Kwaku Frimpong has indeed landed Ashantigold in trouble.



Enjoy the video of Kwaku Frimpong jamming to Black Sheriff’s ‘Kwaku Frimpong de asɛm bɛba’



