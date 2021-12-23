Finance ministry breaks silence on US$5m AFCON budget

Black Stars

GFA reportedly submits US$5m budget to the sports ministry

Deputy finance minister Dr John Kumah has confirmed that the sports ministry has submitted the budget for AFCON 2021 pending approval.



The Black Stars are part of the 24 countries that will be competing for glory in the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January 2022.



As a result, GFA has reportedly prepared a US$5m budget and sent it to the Ministry of Youth and Sports which. The budget has been forwarded to the ministry for scrutiny and approval.



"I cannot confirm if indeed a budget of $5m has been approved for the Sports Ministry because I do not have the figures with me at the moment, but what I can confirm is that a budget for the said tournament has been submitted by the Sports Ministry for deliberation and approval", said the deputy minister.

He added that additional funds would be made available when the need arises.



"One thing we should all understand is that additional funds will be given to the sports ministry when it becomes necessary aside from the actual approved budget for the AFCON", he said.



The sports minister, Mustapha Ussif, was at the receiving end in a brawl that occurred in parliament on December 21, 2021.



John Kumah confirmed that Ussif suffered a cut as a result of the brawl but he is in good condition.



"The Sports Minister sustained a cut in parliament during the brawl but he is in good condition cow", the minister concluded.



The Black Stars are expected to hold a 17-day training camping in Qatar, Doha before travelling to Cameroon for the tournament on January 7, 2021.