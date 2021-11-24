Find confidence in the never say die spirit- Opare Addo tells Hearts fans

Hearts of Oak spokesperson, Kwame Opare Addo

Opare Addo urges Hearts fans to stick to the team despite poor start to the season

Opare Addo confirms Gladson Awako has resumed full training



Hearts Oak are in the bottom place of the table after frustrating start in the GPL

Hearts of Oak communications director, Kwame Opare Addo has called on the fans to draw strength from the club's slogan 'Never Say Die' amidst the team's poor form.



The reigning champions have an unwanted start to the title defense season with amassing just three points out of a possible 12 and thus finds themselves in the relegation zone.



The club's difficult start has cast doubt over the team defending the title they won last season.



Reacting to the challenging moment the club finds itself, Opare Addo urged the fans not to give up on the team.