Find out the players who are yet to kick a ball for Ghana at 2021 AFCON

Kudus Mohammed yet to join Black Stars camp due to injury

Ghana has played two games so far in the 2021 African Cup of Nations with 16 players used by head coach, Milovan Rajevac.



The Black Stars are without a win after the two matches, recording a defeat and a draw, and thus sit on third in Group C with 1 point.



Milovan Rajevac announced a final 28-man squad for the tournament and with 16 players being used and Kudus Mohammed yet to join the camp, it means 11 players are yet to have minutes in the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

Ghana will face Comoros in their final group game on Tuesday, January 17, 2022. Ghana will need a win in other to progress into the knockout stage as either best third-place team or second place, depending on the outcome of Morocco's game against Gabon.



Here is the list of the 11 unused players at the AFCON



1.GK Lawrence Ati-Zigi – St. Gallen



2.GK Richard Attah – Hearts of Oak



3.GK Abdul Manaf Nurudeen – Eupen

4.DF Philemon Baffour – Dreams FC



5.DF Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew



6.CM Mubarak Wakaso – Shenzhen



7. Gideon Mensah – Bordeaux



8.Samuel Owusu – Al-Fayha

9.Abdul Mumin Khalid – Vitoria de Guimares



10.Maxwell Abbey Quaye – Great Olympics



11.David Abagna Sandan – Real Tamale United