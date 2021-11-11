Find out why Ghana must beat Ethiopia at all cost

Black Stars

• Ethiopia hosts Ghana in a Group G clash in Johannesburg

•Black Stars need a win against Ethiopia today



• CAF adopt 2013 qualifying rules for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers



The Black Stars face Ethiopia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.



Before the start of the qualifiers, the Confederation of African Football(CAF) adopted the 2013 qualifying model where the winners of the ten groups qualified for a playoff round.



In the playoffs, the ten teams are paired to play on a home-and-away basis to determine the final five representing the continent at the World's most prestigious tournament.





In that regard, the Black Stars find themselves in hot waters with two games left to complete the group stage round.



They hold a record of three wins and a defeat after four games and thus second in Group G with 9 points.



South Africa leads the way with 10 points following their three wins and a draw after two games.



Therefore, per CAF rules, the Black Stars have to win the remaining two games, including beating Bafana Bafana to make the playoffs.

Ethiopia and Zimbabwe, who complete the group, are no more in contention for a spot in the playoffs after recording one and zero wins, respectively.



Ghana are on edge in an all-or-nothing match that lies ahead against an opponent who has nothing to lose.



kick-off set at 1 PM.