FindHinyHumoren: Police arrest two suspects for di disappearance of Iniobong Umoren

Iniobong Umoren

Nigeria Police don arrest two suspects as #FindHinyHumoren continue to dey trend for Nigeria Twitter.

Di Police Force wey announce am for dia verified Twitter handle say di Anti-Kidnapping Squad for Akwa Ibom don already dey torch light di case.



#HinyNumoren begin trend afta her friend @UmohUduak tweet say her friend dey in trouble and she need help.



Uduak wey her twitter handle be Happiness Activist say her friend tell her say she dey go for one job interview for Airport road on April 29th, and she no return since then.



She say di interview venue dey very far from her house.



She add join say she bin send her one second audio record and as she try call her back, na her scream she hear.





Y'all my friend @HinyHumoren is in trouble and she needs our help. I'm currently in Lagos and I can't help than to put this out there.



Earlier today she told me she was going for a job interview at airport road which is quite far from her house. pic.twitter.com/X1YBLUPO7d — Happiness Activist (@UmohUduak1) April 29, 2021

#AkwaIbomTwitter please I'm really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I'm creative, really good in thinking ctitically and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request. — Iron_Lady???? (@HinyHumoren) April 27, 2021

@HinyHumoren wey call hersef Iron_Lady for Twitter describe hersef as pesin wey dey Pragmatic Humanist, Choleric-melancholic, Skin Care products formulator, Philosopher, Lover of people wit sense.For her pinned post on Twitter wey she post on April 27, she say she dey find work.