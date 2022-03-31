5
‘Fine boy’ Kofi Kyereh wins hearts of Ghanaian ladies on social media

Kyere 640x582 Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Kyereh helps Ghana qualify for World Cup

Kofi Kyereh shares Black Stars dressing room celebration

Some Ghanaian ladies drool over Kofi Kyereh

Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has become the new darling boy in the national team following his contribution in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh played in both legs as Ghana sealed qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ahead of Nigeria in the playoffs.

The St. Pauli midfielder pulled off a fine performance which got the attention of some ladies who watched the matches.

Ghana qualified to play at the World Cup after a 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium. The Black Stars qualified on away goal rule.

Following the qualification, the 26-year-old took to social media to express his joy in playing a role in Ghana’s qualification process.

Kyereh’s looks in the video rather got the attention of some Ghanaian ladies.

Below are some of the reactions from some Ghanaian ladies on Kyereh

