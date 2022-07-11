0
Menu
Sports

Finish giant HJK Helsinki push to sign Malik Abubakari from FF Malmo

Malik Abubakari Ghanaian striker, Malik Abubakari

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Finish top-flight giant, HJK Helsinki is leading the race to secure the signing of Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari.

The player joined Swedish giant Malmo FF from Portuguese Moreirense in the summer of 2021.

Although he had a tough time settling in, the forward has managed to do just that in the last six months.

Unfortunately, he is yet to command a starting place in the first eleven. From the 36 appearances, he has made for Malmo FF, Malik Abubakari has only scored six goals.

Now struggling to get regular playing time in Sweden, his club has opened the doors to get him a loan deal.

From the numerous clubs after the signature of the talented youngster, sources have confirmed that Finish giant HJK Helsinki is leading the race.

The club according to reports is pushing to complete the deal in the new few weeks.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide