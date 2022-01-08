0
Menu
Sports

Finnish side KuPs sign winger Clinton Antwi from FC Nordsjaelland

Ant Winger Clinton Antwi

Sat, 8 Jan 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Winger Clinton Antwi has sealed a two-year deal with Finnish top-flight side KuPs.

The 22-year-old moves from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland.

Antwi had a successful trial in Kuopio early December last year after which KuPS and FC Nordjsaelland finally agreed to do business.

He was down the pecking in Denmark and had not played a competitive match this term.

Last season, Antwi was on loan at second-tier side Esbjerg where he made 22 appearances including 19 starts.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: