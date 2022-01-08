Finnish side KuPs sign winger Clinton Antwi from FC Nordsjaelland

Winger Clinton Antwi

Winger Clinton Antwi has sealed a two-year deal with Finnish top-flight side KuPs.

The 22-year-old moves from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland.



Antwi had a successful trial in Kuopio early December last year after which KuPS and FC Nordjsaelland finally agreed to do business.

He was down the pecking in Denmark and had not played a competitive match this term.



Last season, Antwi was on loan at second-tier side Esbjerg where he made 22 appearances including 19 starts.