Finnish side KuPs sign winger Clinton Antwi from FC Nordsjaelland

Winger Clinton Antwi has sealed a two-year deal with Finnish top-flight side KuPs.
The 22-year-old moves from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland.
Antwi had a successful trial in Kuopio early December last year after which KuPS and FC Nordjsaelland finally agreed to do business.
He was down the pecking in Denmark and had not played a competitive match this term.
Last season, Antwi was on loan at second-tier side Esbjerg where he made 22 appearances including 19 starts.
