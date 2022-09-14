Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan returns to training ahead of Conference League match

Alfred Duncan

Fiorentina have been handed a boost ahead of their Europa Conference League match against Istanbul Basksehir as Alfred Duncan has returned to training.

The midfielder returned to group training on Tuesday after being out since mid-August with an unknown injury.



The 29-year-old has been out of the club's last five games but could return against the Turkish side on Thursday.



Alfred Duncan is a key player for Fiorentina, and his potential return could help the club secure the needed victory.

The Italian club drew their opening game in the competition and is hoping to claim their first three points against Istanbul at home.



Alfred Duncan has been playing for Fiorentina since he joined them two years ago from Sassuolo.



The transfer cost Fiorentina 15 million euros, with Alfred Duncan now having a market value of 8.5 million euros according to Transfermarkt.