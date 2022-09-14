0
Menu
Sports

Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan returns to training ahead of Conference League match

Alfred Duncan 768x512 1 Alfred Duncan

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Fiorentina have been handed a boost ahead of their Europa Conference League match against Istanbul Basksehir as Alfred Duncan has returned to training.

The midfielder returned to group training on Tuesday after being out since mid-August with an unknown injury.

The 29-year-old has been out of the club's last five games but could return against the Turkish side on Thursday.

Alfred Duncan is a key player for Fiorentina, and his potential return could help the club secure the needed victory.

The Italian club drew their opening game in the competition and is hoping to claim their first three points against Istanbul at home.

Alfred Duncan has been playing for Fiorentina since he joined them two years ago from Sassuolo.

The transfer cost Fiorentina 15 million euros, with Alfred Duncan now having a market value of 8.5 million euros according to Transfermarkt.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges