'Fire for Fire’: Countryman Songo blasts coach Milovan, Black Stars after defeat to Morocco

Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco

Fans blame coach Milovan for Ghana defeat against Morocco



Countryman Songo says Ghana has a coaching problem



Ghanaian Television sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyeman, popularly known as Countryman Songo has reacted angrily to the Black Stars’ performance against Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022.



The Black Stars lost their opening game in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to the Atlas Lions of Morocco by a lone goal and Countryman Songo has poured out his frustration.



The ‘Fire 4 Fire’ presenter called out the head coach, Milovan Rajevac and his players for putting out a performance that caused eye problems for fans who watched the game.

He labeled the Serbian as a tactical bankrupt coach who doesn’t have anything good to offer the team with his decisions on the touchline.



“The Black Stars is not good and their head coach too has nothing better to offer us. As for the current GFA the least said about them the better. This is a sub-standard team given us mediocre performance,” he told GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro after the game.



The Black Stars will face Group C leaders Gabon who had their first win on Monday, January 10, 2022, against Comoros.



