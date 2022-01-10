Fire guts portion of Kotoko's Adako Jachie training grounds

Mon, 10 Jan 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com
Fire razed through a portion of the second training pitch of Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko on Sunday afternoon.
Whiles the team was doing justice to AshantiGold SC in their match day 12 clash, an inferno had set off at where they prepare the meal before they display it at the Baba Yara Stadium during match days.
It still remains unclear the cause of the fire whether it was an arson or genuine fire.
We expect to get more information about the cause of the fire but it was immediately doused by residents around the area but portions of the club's second training pitch has been burnt.
VIDEO BELOW:
https://twitter.com/BerkoRich/status/1480306194799595523— (@BerkoRich)
?s=20
Source: ghanaguardian.com
