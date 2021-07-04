First contingent of Team Ghana touch down safely in Japan

Ghana will pitch camp in Inawasiro

The first of Ghana's Contingent at the summer Olympics in Tokyo-Japan; which comprises of athletes, coaches and officials have safely arrived in the city of Inawasiro to step up their preparations ahead of the Games.

A Board member of Education Mr Yoshida along with the Mayor of Inawashiru met the contingent and welcomed them at the Airport



The athletes and officials left the shores of Ghana on Wednesday 30th June 2021.

Prior to their departure, the Black Bombers contingent of Team Ghana visited President Akufo-Addo to seek his blessings at Jubilee House.