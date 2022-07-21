Five Asante Kotoko players who excelled under coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

The photo of 5 Asante Kotoko players who excelled under coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh has in a verbal communication made it known to the management of Asante Kotoko that he is downing his tools.



Coach Ogum according to Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the administrative manager of Asante Kotoko resigned during a zoom meeting after his Proposal to sign 17 new players was rejected by the Board.



“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation, but even when some members tried to persuade him to change his mind, his response was that his decision was final,” Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.



The former WAFA coach leaves the Porcupine Warriors after ending Asante Kotoko's seven-year league drought.



As Ogum leaves Asante Kotoko after just 9 months with the club, GhanaWeb looks at the impact he had on the team.



Here are the five players who excelled under coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Imoro Ibrahim

The 23-year-old player was the most productive defender in the just 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Imoro Ibrahim was brilliant in his previous season but he exploded under coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.



He provided nine assists and scored twice from the freekick spot to help the Asante Kotoko clinch their 23rd league title.



Franck Etouga Mbella



Arguably the most popular player in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season after Sulley Muntari was Franck Etouga Mbella.



The Cameroonian international who was making his debut appearance in the Ghana Premier League became the poster boy in the league under coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Etouga had the highest goal tally in his young career under coach Prosper Narteh Ogum after scoring 21 goals to end the season as Asante Kotoko's top scorer and finish second behind Ashantigold's Yaw Annor who won the GPL Golden Boot with 22 goals.

He also earned a call-up to Cameroon's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in May.



Mudasiru Salifu



The 25-year-old midfielder was the engine in Prosper Narteh Ogum's championship-winning team.



Mudasiru Salifu was another player who excelled under the former WAFA coach.



His performances under the 46-year-old has earned him trials with some European club and he might be tasting UEFA Champions League football for the first time in his career after joining FC Sherriff in Moldova.



Mudasiru joined the Moldovan champions after a successful trial at the end of the 2021/2022 season.



George Mfegue

He came with Franck Etouga Mbella as the two foreign imports who joined Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



Mfegue scored 8 goals and provided 6 assists for Asante Kotoko while playing as a wingman because of his countryman Etouga.



He assisted Etouga five times and is expected to lead the club as the lone gunman amidst reports that his compatriot is on his way out of the club.



Sheriff Mohammed



The 20-year-old was the unsung hero in Asante Kotoko's title-winning team under Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Sheriff joined from Division One side Steadfast FC after signing a three-year deal with Asante Kotoko and was the real deal in the team before his injury at the latter stages of the season.



He is now regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the just-ended season after his explosive start at life at Asante Kotoko.

