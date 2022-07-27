Five Black Stars players who have completed transfer moves this summer

Freiburg new signing, Daniel Kofi Kyere

The 2022 summer transfer window has seen a lot of players secure moves from one club to another. The European transfer window which opened in June is set to close on September 1, 2022.

Black Stars players have also been active in the window with some making switches for a new challenge away from their previous clubs.



So far, four Black Stars players have completed their transfer moves, with others hoping to do so in the coming weeks.



Osman Bukari



After a successful loan spell at Nantes, Osman Bukari completed a four-year deal to Serbian giants, Red Star Belgrade in June from Belgium club, Genk.



The Black Stars midfielder joined for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old has played 3 games, recording a goal and an assist.



Kasim Adams

Former Hoffenheim defender, Kasim Adams completed a move to Swiss side, FC Basel on a season-loan with an option to buy.



FC Basel announced Kasim signing on July 21, 2022.



Benjamin Tetteh



The Black Stars striker has joined English Championship side, Hull City. Tetteh signed a two-year deal with the club with an option for a year.



Jojo Wollacott



The Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper, joined English League One side, Charlton Athletic in July 2022.

Wollacott penned a three-year deal with the club, joining as a free agent after his contract with Swindon Town run out.



Daniel Kofi Kyereah



Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh sealed a move to German top flight side, Freiburg.



Details of the transfer were not disclosed by the club. He joined as a free agent after his contract with St. Pauli came to a close after the 2021/2022 season.



