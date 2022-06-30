Five Black Stars players who have started pre-season with their clubs

L-R Thomas Partey, Fatawu Issahaku, Alexander Djiku,Osman Bukari, Bernard Tekpetey

The 2022/2023 European football season is just a few weeks away, as many clubs have begun their pre-season training.

Players are entitled to at least 6 to 8 weeks of vacation after the end of each season, as required.



Due to the international break that followed the previous season, some Black Stars participated in Ghana's 2023 AFON qualifiers and the Kirin Cup in Japan.



Therefore, some players have had their holidays extended while others who were not active during the break have returned to their teams to begin preparations for the new season.



A few players have also cut their vacations short to join their teams for pre-season.



Here is a list of Black Stars players who have begun pre-season



Thomas Partey

Arsenal players who were not active during the international break returned to training at London Colney on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.



Thomas Partey, whose season was cut short in April 2022, took part in the first session with Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Benjamin White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Eddie Nketiah.



Due to his injury, Partey missed Ghana's AFCON qualifiers and the Kirin Cup.



Alexander Djiku



Alexander Djiku, a Black Stars defender, made headlines this summer after marrying his girlfriend and being linked with a move to Sevilla in Spain.



Although the transfer is not yet finalised, leaving Strasbourg appears unlikely.

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, he joined his Strasbourg teammates for their first training.



Osman Bukari



Osman Bukari made his debut goal for the Black Stars in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, against Madagascar.



Shortly after the qualifiers in June, he signed for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.



The former Nante winger immediately began pre-season training with his new teammates.



Fatawu Issahaku

During the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, Fatawu Issahaku appeared in both games for the Black Stars. He also played in the team's two matches at the Kirin Cup in Japan.



After only a few days off, the 18-year-old has returned to Portugal to begin pre-season training with Sporting Lisbon.



Fatawu joined Sporting in April and is set for his debut season after signing a long-term contract with the club.



Berard Tekpetey



Lodogore Razgrad striker, Bernard Tekpetey was unable to make the Black Stars squad for the qualifiers and matches in June.



He has started his pre-season with the Bulgarian top flight. In July 2022, Razgrad will compete in the 2022/2023 Champions League play-off.

If they qualify, Tekpetey will be one of the few Ghanaians to play in the competition the following season.



