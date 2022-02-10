Five Black Stars players who have suffered juju allegations

L-R; Thomas Partey, Adam Kwarasey, Kudus Mohammed, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Dede Ayew

Witchery or black magic popularly known as juju has been part of African history.

It cuts across all facets of life on the continent and it entails the use of supernatural means to cause harm or do good.



In football, the practice has been adopted by some national teams, clubs, administrators and not forgetting the players to either affect the outcome of matches or enhance their performance.



The Black Stars of Ghana have not been spared these juju practise. For decades, speculations have existed that some Ghanaian players have been involved in juju practises.



The fallout from the 2021 AFCON saw similar allegation being bandied around some key players of the Black Stars.



GhanaWeb delved into the recent history of the Black Stars and here are four players who have been hit with juju allegations



Kwadwo Asamoah



Former Inter Milan man, Kwadwo Asamoah was alleged to have been a victim of the use of 'juju' at the Black Stars during his time with the national team.



Asamoah who used to don the No.10 jersey dropped the famous jersey after just a year.



The midfielder first wore the shirt after inheriting it from captain Stephen Appiah at the 2008 African Cup of Nation. Appiah missed the tournament through injury with the FA resorting to the former Udinese man as the right player to takeover the number.

In 2011, the FA chose Kwadwo Asamoah to own the No.10 permanently over Andre Ayew, who many believed had eyed the number to continue the legacy of his dad Abedi Pele.



Asamoah worn the jersey for the 2012 AFCON but he abdicated the shirt ahead of the 2013 AFCON. He then opted for number 20 with Albert Adomah talking the 10 shirt. Ayew missed the tournament due to injury.



Andre Ayew eventually claimed the 10 shirt in 2014 ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Brasil. Kwadwo Asamoah picked 21 shirt for the tournament, claiming that is his favourite shirt.



Then GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi gave reason why Asamoah decided to drop the number 10 shirt.



"It's his personal decision and we have to respect that. He says he doesn't feel comfortable wearing the number 10 jersey,'' Nyantakyi told Accra-based Happy FM.



"What will happen is that if a player request for that jersey then we will give it him," He added.



Black Stars head coach, Goran Stefanovic who led the team at the 2012 AFCON revealed the there were the use of 'juju' among the Ghanaian players.



“After losing to Zambia, there arose so many accusations amongst the players during my meeting with them. I have learnt great lessons from African football and also about Ghanaian players' behaviour on and off the field.”



“We all need to help in changing some players mentality about using black power to destroy themselves and also make sure we install discipline and respect for each other,” goal.com stated in 2012.

Therefore, it was rumoured that Asamoah consistent injuries was on the account of the FA deciding to offer the Number 10 to hi ahead of Dede Ayew.



Andre Dede Ayew



Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew in recent years has suffered series of 'juju' allegations. In 2014 Dede Ayew was handed the most precious jersey number in football, the number 10 jersey. A number his dad, Abedi Ayew Pele wore during his playing days.



He took over the jersey from Kwadwo Asamoah. It was rumored that the shirt affected his performance after the FA handed it over to the ex-Juventus man at the expense of Ayew.



Ayew again was in the center of 'juju' allegations in 2015 when he was spotted in a viral video sprinkling what seemed like powder on the pitch before Ghana's AFCON 2015 final against Ivory Coast.



Ghana eventually lost the game on penalties.



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey's move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 saw the Ghanaian midfielder being put on a high wage and gaining prominence in the world.



Prior to the move, the GFA had named him as the assistant captain for the Black Stars, deputising Andre Dede Ayew.

Consistent injuries have been the major highlight of his early Arsenal career. It has been alleged that Partey's situation is as a result as the use of 'juju' at the Black Stars.



Recent report claimed that the player has threatened to stop honouring Black Stars call ups due allege use of 'juju' at the team's camp during the just ended 2021 AFCON.



Kudus Mohammed



The Ajax midfielder made his debut Black Stars debut in 2019 and subsequently secured a move to the Netherlands giant.



Since his national team debut, Kudus has become a key figure in the Black Stars but has not been a consistent member due to injuries.



He suffered a long term injury in Ghana's World Cup qualifier against South Africa in 2021 and thus missed the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.



The 22-year-old's first two seasons at Ajax has been eclipsed by injuries. Many has linked the players consistent injuries to allege use of 'juju' at the Black Stars camp.



Reports claimed due to players' recurring injury situation, he might quit National team football.



However, Kudus Mohammed in a statement released on January, 29,2022, cited that he remain committed to Ghana.

Kudus' statement





After just a game in the 2014 World Cup, Adam Kwarasey was relegated to the bench with rumors circling that a member of the goalkeeping team that had jinxed Kwarasey’s performance.It was rumored that Kwarasey had issues with Fatawu Dauda but ‘The Lion’ in recent interview dismissed those allegations."I have nothing against Adam Kwarasey. We are good friends and we have never had issues. It is so surprising to sometimes hear that I had issues with him during the Brazil World Cup," he said as quoted by footballmadeinghana.com.