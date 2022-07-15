Five Ghana Premier League players who were bought for $1million and more

L-R Prince Tagoe, Isaac Vorsah, Emmanuel Clottey

The Ghana Premier League has over the years produced talented footballers who have left the shores of Ghana for a huge transfer fee.

Great players like Abdul Razak and Abedi Pele were the big names to have secured mega deals to play abroad.



Razak joined New York Cosmos in the USA from Kotoko in 1979 whereas Abedi joined Qatari side, Al Sadd for a fee of $1,000.



The GPL started to record a million plus worth of transfer deals in the 21st century.



Therefore, GhanaWeb take a look into the top five departures within the aforementioned time frame.



N/B: The article focuses on those whose transfer fees are public knowledge



Joseph Paintsil to Genk

In 2018, Joseph Paintsil completed the biggest local transfer move in the history of Ghana football. Paintsil joined Belgium side Genk for a deal worth €3 million which translated to $2.5 million then.



The Black Stars winger secured the deal after his successful loan move to Ferencvaros in Hungary.



Prince Tagoe to Al Ittihad







In 2005, the former Hearts of Oak striker completed a $2 million deal to Saudi Arabia side, Al Ittihad.



Prince Tagoe had won the top scorer with 18 goals and had also won double - CAF Confederations Cup and the League during his loan spell at Hearts of Oak.

His mother club, FC Midtjylland of Maamobi earned 50 per cent of the transfer fee.



Before the Ittihad offer, Mainz 05 tabled a bid of 200,000 euros for an initial loan deal, and an outright transfer worth 600,000 euros.



The Mainz deal could not materialise as Prince Tagoe signed an 18-month contract with Ittihad, earning $50,000 as a month's salary.



He became one of the best-paid Ghanaian footballers after completing the transfer.



Emmanuel Clottey to Esperance





The former Berekum Chelsea striker had his breakthrough season in the 2012 CAF Champions League. He scored 12 goals to win the top scorer as his Chelsea exited the competition in the group stages.



Following his blistering performance, Tunisian club Espérance de Tunis reached a deal with Berekum Chelsea to sign Clottey to a three-year contract, for a transfer fee of $1.5 million.



Illiasu Shilla to Saturn Ramenskoe (Russia)







The former King Faisal defender is the most expensive player who has left the shores of Ghana on the ticket of Asante Kotoko.



He left Asante Kotoko after the World Cup to join FC Saturn in Russia for $1 million.

Isaac Vorsah to TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)







The former Asante Kotoko defender falls in the $1 million transfer category.



He joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim from Kotoko in 2007. He initially joined on loan before completing a permanent move after passing the trial.



EE/KPE