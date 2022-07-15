Five Ghanaian football stars who are products of Nima

Mohammed Polo and Abedi Pele

Nima, the densely populated area at the centre of Ghana’s capital has been stereotyped as being a hub for a number of vices.

When the name Nima is mentioned, outsiders gesture in consternation and dismay but unbeknown to such persons, Nima has actually been a home for some of the nation’s finest politicians, entertainers, accomplished businessmen and sportsmen and women of international repute.



The name of the town is derived from the Arabic word 'Ni'ma' which means blessings. Indeed the town has been a blessing to Ghana by producing some of the very best footballers for the Senior National Team.



Mohammed Polo



The former Black Stars midfielder is affectionately known as the dribbling magician. Nima is where he was born and raised.

Mohammed Polo was identified by Hearts of Oak at a very young for his exceptional talent.



Many regard him as the greatest Ghanaian footballer ever.



Abedi Pele



The Black Stars great was not born in Nima but that is where his football career began and was honed. He played for Nima-based Great Falcos, the best colts club in Accra in the 1970s.

Abu Imoro



The late Abu Imoro, one of Ghana's most talented midfielders hailed from Nima. Imoro was a teammate of Abedi.



They both played for Great Falcons at the colts level, Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League and the Black Stars. They formed an incredible duo.



Isaac Vorsah

The former Black Stars defender was born in Accra and started his playing career in Maamobi-Nima.



He began his professional career at Gamba All Blacks before moving to Asante Kotoko and later secured a transfer to TSG Hoffenheim in 2007.



Marnaf Nurudeen



The Black Stars goalkeeper, who currently plays for Eupen, grew up on the streets of Nima.

He joined Senegalese youth team Spire Academy in 2017.



Kudus Mohammed



Kudus Mohammed, Black Stars and Ajax midfielder is a born and bred Nima boy. During his youth career, he played for Nima-based academy side, Strongtower FC before joining Right to Dream Acadamy in 2012.



EE/KPE