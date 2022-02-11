L-R, John Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, Asamoah Gyan, Odartey Lamptey, and John Paintsil

GhanaWeb Features

Some former Ghanaian players have had serious marital problems with their marriages going through a rough path and in most cases resulting in messy divorce.



These unfortunate happenings to some of the country’s celebrated stars tend to find their way into the media with the public getting more than enough of the marital struggles.



Over the years, some Black Stars players have been caught in such scandals with the revival of the John Mensah issue being the latest.



Here are five Ghanaian football stars who have been involved in marriage scandals in recent years



John Mensah



The former Black Stars captain saw his 14-year marriage with Henrietta come to an end in 2013.

The wife filed for a divorce, accusing the former Sunderland defender of infidelity.



After a series of back and forth in court, the divorce was granted with Henrietta claiming lions share of the properties.



Afriyie Acquah



Afriyie Acquah and ex-wife Amanda tied the knot in July 2014 but the Black Stars midfielder ended his marriage after just a year.



The marriage came to an end in August 2015 after Amanda confessed in a leaked audio that she had an affair with Acquah's Black Stars teammate, Jordan Ayew for four years. She also described her husband as 'Monkey'.



Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan filed for divorce in 2019 which was granted, ending his 15-year marriage with Gifty Gyan.



Gyan accused his wife of infidelity and requested for a DNA test to be conducted to determine his three Children's paternity. The test proved that Gyan is indeed the father of the kids.



Ruling by the court in 2019 reads: “It is this day adjudged that the applicant (Gifty Gyan) recovers against the petitioner (Asamoah Gyan) the following; “Bills and other expenditure covering water, electricity, gas-£680, internet – £180, skype – £107.91, saloon and other vehicle maintenance- £200, home maintenance – £150 in arrears commencing from July 2018 to September 2019, totalling £18,450.74.



"The order also includes “bills in respect of groceries £1, 500, fuel-£250, calls-£50, clothing-£200 in arrears commencing July 2019 to September 2019 totalling – £6,000."



Odartey Lamptey



After 20 years of marriage, a DNA test in 2013 revealed that former Ghana international, Odartey Lamptey's three children with his ex-wife Gloria Lamptey were biologically not his.

"I thought I was the father but upon rumors that they are not my kids, they said I have to do DNA," he said in an interview with TV3.



He added, "My lawyer showed me where they do the DNA, I got to know that yes, the kids are not mine".



Odartey, therefore, filed for divorce but Gloria insisted on having 50% percent of the assets.



After years of tussle, the Accra High Court in 2017 ruled in favour of the ex-footballer who no have two kids with another woman.



“And today, with the final judgement, I thank God that my properties, my school and others I have kept them. She can take the little awarded her. Today the divorce has been granted and that burden that was on me is gone. Now, I’m a free and happy man, ready to start life again,” Odartey said after the ruling as quoted by graphicsports.com.gh



Gloria filed an appeal which was thrown out by the High Court in 2021.

John Paintsil



Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil allegedly assaulted his wife in 2013 which led to his arrest. The wife subsequently filed for divorce.



A close source to the wife while speaking to Graphic Sports explained how traumatic marriage.



"She has had to put up with a lot from John Paintsil. He travelled to South Africa for a new deal without informing her," the source said as quoted by graphic.com.gh.



"Having secured a deal in South Africa, he tried to put up their Trasacco Valley home for sale on the internet without her knowledge and she was just fortunate that there was no buyer, otherwise she and the children would have been homeless.



"At the moment, he has not been remitting them and after thinking through, she felt that the best option was for the two to go their separate ways, hence her decision to file for divorce."