Five Ghanaian football stars whose girlfriends and wives are foreigners

The saying that love has no boundaries has manifested in several ways as individuals from different countries, tribes, towns, etc have fallen in love and even gone to the extent of getting married.

Marriage as a social institution cuts across every profession or component of the society with footballers not being exceptions. Whiles some footballers prefer to marry ladies from their countries, others opt for ladies who are from countries other than theirs.



In Ghana, there is a rich history of footballers marrying Ghanaians whiles some have dated and married ladies from other countries.



Here are five Ghanaian footballers who married foreign ladies



Abedi Pele



Abedi Pele is married to French lady Maha Ayew. The couple have been married for 35 years since tying the knot in 1987.



The Ghana legend met his wife during one of the football seasons in Marseille, France.

Abedi has three children with Maha- Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Imani Ayew. The former Black Stars captain has a son from his previous marriage, Rahim Ayew.



Rahim is the oldest among the four children of the three-time African Footballer of the year.



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey's relationship life has been under the radar for a long while since breaking up with his supposed Ghanaian girlfriend Gifty Boakye.



A recent video of him and his reported new Moroccan wife has surfaced online, which has put the couple in the public. They are said to be married.



At the moment, the lady's name is unknown but it is believed that the two married in Morocco at a private ceremony.

In March, Chief Arsenal reporter for Football London, Chris Wheatley, reported that Partey has converted to Islam via a Facebook post with an image of Partey standing beside a Muslim cleric.



"Thomas Partey has converted to Islam. Congratulations Thomas Teye Partey" Wheatley wrote.



Christian Atsu



Christian Astu is married to a German lady called Marie-Claire Rupio. They have three kinds in their 7 years of marriage.



In an interview with Tv3 Sports in 2021, Atsu talked about how he met his wife: “I met my wife in Portugal and you can see we have a beautiful family. We’ve been together for nine to ten years and I just love her.”



Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin Prince Boateng unlike the other four players on the list was born in Germany to a Ghanaian father and a German mother.



He is in a relationship with an Italian model and brand influencer, Valentina Fradegrada.



The two made their relationship public in November 2021.



Born on September 2, 1991, Valentina is 30 years old and holds Masters in Marketing and Fashion, according to her official Instagram page.



Kevin and Valentina share the same tattoo 'POOKY' on their necks, the meaning of the tattoo is a mystery to everyone but not them.



He previously married Italian model Melissa Satta.

Emmanuel Gyasi



The Black Stars winger's Italian girlfriend is Caroline Rossi. Rossi is the daughter of US Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Rossi.



The couple have been seeing each other for while not but they are yet to tie the knot.



