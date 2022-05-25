Five Ghanaian 'millionaires' who support Asante Kotoko

Kennedy Agyapong, Kenpong and Osei Kwame Despite

Kumasi Asante Kotoko prides themselves as the club with the biggest following in the country.

Officials and people close to the club have constantly mentioned 8million as the number of Ghanaians who subscribe to the values and ideologies of the club.



Though no official data exist to back these claims, the club and its supporters believe that with their trophies and other things, no club in the country is bigger than them.



These speculative 8million fans include politicians, successful businessmen, sporting stars among others.



GhanaWeb today, highlights five Ghanaian business moguls who are known Kotoko fans.



Osei Kwame Despite



The owner of Despite Media and a host of other companies is an avid supporter of the 24-time Ghana Premier League champions.

Kwame Despite who hails from the Ashanti Region follows the club keenly and has attended some Kotoko matches in the past.



Former Kotoko midfielder Yusif Chibsah recently revealed that Despite promised to each Kotoko player a house if they won the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup.



Unfortunately, Kotoko lost on penalties to Hearts of Oak.







Kenpong



A former management member of the club, Kenpong has not hidden his love for Asante Kotoko. Aside holding positions in the club, Kenpong has been a constant source of financial and other forms of support for the club.

He is the owner of Kenpong Group of Companies which comprises of a purified water production firm, travel and tour company, real estate, among others.



He recently established the Kenpong Football Academy which is expected to be a feeder club of Asante Kotoko.



Kennedy Agyapong



The group CEO of Kencity Group of Companies is a staunch supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



On his 60th birthday, fans of the club presented a jersey of Asante Kotoko to him to show gratitude for his immense support for the club.



The Assin Central MP said he was humbled by the gesture and assured them of support.

Ofori Sarpong



The ‘brother’ and business partner of Osei Kwame Despite also bleeds red. Ofori Sarpong is said to be a loyal member of the Fabulous family and has behind the scenes made contributions to the club.



Alongside Despite, Ofori Sarpong owns a number of businesses including U2 Salt Ltd, United Television (UTV Ltd), and Best Point Savings and Loans Co. Ltd.



Chairman Wontumi



So rich he is that he could at some point buy world football powerhouse, Chelsea. The Kumasi-based gold-dealer is renowned for his opulent lifestyle which moved him to express interest in Chelsea when it was placed on the market following the UK government’s sanctions on Roman Abramovich.



Chairman Wontumi, aside his gold business also owns some media platforms in Accra and Kumasi.

He promised in 2021 to buy Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba for Asante Kotoko. He believed Pogba would help Kotoko excel.







